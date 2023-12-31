Bears, Falcons trading big plays on snowy day in Chicago

Snow in Chicago isn’t slowing down the two offenses.

The Bears jumped out to an early 14-0 lead against the Falcons today, with Justin Fields hitting DJ Moore for a touchdown pass, then running for a touchdown of his own.

But then Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier scored a touchdown of his own, catching a short pass and racing 75 yards to the end zone early in the second quarter.

It’s 14-7 Bears in a game that has major implications for the Falcons: They’re still alive in the NFC South race, and also still alive for a wild card. But in such an important game, they came out flat in the first quarter.