Bears G Nate Davis is expected to miss Sunday’s game after a death in his family

Bears right guard Nate Davis is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The team announced on Saturday that Davis is considered doubtful to play for personal reasons and he did not travel to Tampa with the team. ESPN reported that there was a death in Davis’ family and he is expected to miss the game as a result. Davis also missed practice time this summer while dealing with family matters.

Davis signed a three-year deal with the Bears this offseason. He started in last weekend’s loss to the Saints.

Dan Feeney and Ja’Tyre Carter are the possible replacements for Davis in Sunday’s lineup.

The Bears also elevated tackle Aviante Collins from the practice squad and ruled cornerback Josh Blackwell out due to a hamstring injury.