Bears LB T.J. Edwards had hand surgery this week

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards has been out of practice this week and head coach Ben Johnson gave an update on his condition at a Friday press conference.

Johnson said that Edwards had surgery to repair a broken hand this week. Edwards will not go on injured reserve and there’s hope that he can play with a club on his hand at some point, but he’s also dealing with a hamstring injury and there’s a good chance he’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Edwards has 31 tackles in five games for the Bears this season. Noah Sewell has seen the bulk of the work at Edwards’ spot during Edwards’ previous absences from the lineup.

The Bears’ full injury report for the Giants game will be released later on Friday.