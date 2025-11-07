 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears LB T.J. Edwards had hand surgery this week

  
Published November 7, 2025 02:01 PM

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards has been out of practice this week and head coach Ben Johnson gave an update on his condition at a Friday press conference.

Johnson said that Edwards had surgery to repair a broken hand this week. Edwards will not go on injured reserve and there’s hope that he can play with a club on his hand at some point, but he’s also dealing with a hamstring injury and there’s a good chance he’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Edwards has 31 tackles in five games for the Bears this season. Noah Sewell has seen the bulk of the work at Edwards’ spot during Edwards’ previous absences from the lineup.

The Bears’ full injury report for the Giants game will be released later on Friday.