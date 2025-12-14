 Skip navigation
Bears list Tyson Bagent as questionable due to an illness

  
Published December 14, 2025 08:57 AM

The Bears may not have backup quarterback Tyson Bagent available for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The team announced on Sunday morning that Bagent is considered questionable to play because of an illness. He was not on the injury report this week.

If Bagent is unable to play, the Bears will move Case Keenum up to the No. 2 role behind Caleb Williams.

Bagent signed a two-year extension with the Bears this summer. He has appeared in three games this season and is 3-of-4 for 47 yards in that action. Keenum has not played in a regular season game since the 2023 season.