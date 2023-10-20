Bears officially rule Justin Fields out for Sunday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Fields was called doubtful to play by Bears head coach Matt Eberflus early in the week because of his right thumb injury and Fields never practiced, so it was no surprise that the team announced he won’t be playing. Rookie Tyson Bagent is now set to make his first NFL start.

The Raiders will have a backup quarterback in the lineup as well, but they haven’t said whether Aidan O’Connell or Brian Hoyer will start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Guard Nate Davis (ankle), safety Eddie Jackson (foot), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), and defensive back Terrell Smith (illness) are also out. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), offensive lineman Dan Feeney (knee), and right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder) are listed as questionable.