Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears OL coach Chris Morgan: Darnell Wright knows what he’s doing, game is kind of slow for him

  
Published May 9, 2023 11:15 AM

Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan got to know tackle Darnell Wright well before the team made him the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft.

Morgan put Wright through a pre-draft workout in early April that Wright said “kicked my ass” because Morgan “just wanted to see if I’d quit.” Wright didn’t quit and the Bears were sufficiently impressed to make him their top choice this year.

The Bears had their rookie minicamp last weekend and Morgan said the the team has continued to like what they see from the rookie tackle.

“He has put some really good stuff on tape from college ,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “He knows what he’s doing. The game is kind of slow for him. That’s one of the things we really liked about him. Some guys, when the ball is snapped, they just play. Things look slow for him. He puts his hands where he wants to put them. He’s very controlled in his sets. He’s got good tempo. He does some really nice things.”

Wright saw time at both tackle spots while at Tennessee and chances are very good that he’ll be starting at one of them for the Bears in Week One.