Bears OL coach Chris Morgan: Darnell Wright knows what he’s doing, game is kind of slow for him

Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan got to know tackle Darnell Wright well before the team made him the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft.

Morgan put Wright through a pre-draft workout in early April that Wright said “kicked my ass” because Morgan “just wanted to see if I’d quit.” Wright didn’t quit and the Bears were sufficiently impressed to make him their top choice this year.

The Bears had their rookie minicamp last weekend and Morgan said the the team has continued to like what they see from the rookie tackle.

“He has put some really good stuff on tape from college ,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “He knows what he’s doing. The game is kind of slow for him. That’s one of the things we really liked about him. Some guys, when the ball is snapped, they just play. Things look slow for him. He puts his hands where he wants to put them. He’s very controlled in his sets. He’s got good tempo. He does some really nice things.”

Wright saw time at both tackle spots while at Tennessee and chances are very good that he’ll be starting at one of them for the Bears in Week One.