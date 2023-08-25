Bears place Dante Pettis on IR, waive Joe Reed

The Bears have made a pair of moves at receiver.

Chicago has placed Dante Pettis on injured reserve and waived receiver Joe Reed with an injury designation.

Pettis caught 19 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns last year for Chicago, plus two carries for 37 yards. A 49ers second-round pick in 2018, Pettis has 71 career receptions for 984 yards with 12 TDs. He re-signed with the Bears in April.

Reed, a Chargers fifth-round pick in 2020, joined Chicago in January. He appeared in 11 games for Los Angeles as a rookie, averaging 20.7 yards on 21 kick returns.

The Bears will host the Bills on Saturday to conclude their preseason slate.