Bears place Dayo Odeyingbo on IR, announce trade for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Bears announced a trade for a defensive end on Tuesday while putting another one on injured reserve.

Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles in Chicago’s Week 10 win over the Bengals and will miss the rest of the season. That injury likely contributed to the pre-deadline move to acquire Joe Tryon-Shoyinka from the Browns.

The Bears traded a 2026 sixth-round pick that originally belonged to the Eagles to Cleveland in exchange for the 2021 first-round pick.

Odeyingbo, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, had 21 tackles and a sack. Tryon-Shoyinka is also on a one-year contract and he had nine tackles for Cleveland.

The Bears also announced that they placed offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg on the practice squad injured reserve list and signed offensive lineman Kyle Hergel to their practice squad.