 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears practice without TE Cole Kmet, WR DJ Moore, RB D’Andre Swift

  
Published October 22, 2025 07:05 PM

The Bears practiced without tight end Cole Kmet (back), wide receiver DJ Moore (hip) and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) on Wednesday.

Starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and running back Roschon Johnson (back) also sat out. Stevenson played 32 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Saints before leaving with his injury.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) had his second consecutive limited practice after returning on Friday. He has not played since Sept. 21.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right quad), cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) and offensive tackle Braxton Jones (knee) were also limited. Santos has not played since Sept. 28 when he injured his adductor muscle during the Raiders game.

Jake Moody, who is on the practice squad, has kicked in his place since.