Bears practice without TE Cole Kmet, WR DJ Moore, RB D’Andre Swift

The Bears practiced without tight end Cole Kmet (back), wide receiver DJ Moore (hip) and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) on Wednesday.

Starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and running back Roschon Johnson (back) also sat out. Stevenson played 32 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Saints before leaving with his injury.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) had his second consecutive limited practice after returning on Friday. He has not played since Sept. 21.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right quad), cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) and offensive tackle Braxton Jones (knee) were also limited. Santos has not played since Sept. 28 when he injured his adductor muscle during the Raiders game.

Jake Moody, who is on the practice squad, has kicked in his place since.