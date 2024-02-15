Bears release Cody Whitehair, Eddie Jackson

The Bears have moved on from two of their veteran players.

Chicago announced on Thursday that the club has released offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson.

Both Whitehair and Jackson had one year remaining on their respective contracts. The Whitehair release will save the Bears $9.15 million against the cap. The Jackson release will save $12.56 million against the cap.

Whitehair, 31, has appeared in 124 games with 118 starts for Chicago since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft. He was on the field for 69 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps in 2023.

Jackson was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and started all 100 games he played for Chicago. He recorded 37 tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception in 12 games in 2023.

Jackson was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and a two-time Pro Bowler. Whitehair also made the Pro Bowl in 2018.