Bears say rumor of raid of Halas Hall in connection with Alan Williams is false

The Bears are currently a hot mess. But the mess isn’t quite as hot as some have said it is.

Via multiple reporters covering the team, the Bears have addressed rumors that Halas Hall was raided today by authorities in connection with now-former defensive coordinator Alan Williams. The team calls those rumors false, and the team said that police have not been to Halas Hall in connection with Williams.

Earlier this afternoon, John Zaghloul of Sports Talk Chicago reported that Williams’s home was raided on Sunday night, and that Halas Hall was raided on Wednesday morning.

The entire situation continues to be confusing. It began with head coach Matt Eberflus taking over the play-calling responsibilities from Williams. Williams then left the team. The bottom line is that Williams is now officially gone; he resigned earlier today.

Still, there’s more stuff swirling around on this one. The Bears have denied one specific part of it. It remains to be seen whether and to what extent more reports emerge, and whether those reports ultimately are refuted or confirmed.