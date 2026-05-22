Bears say they have “exhausted every opportunity to stay in Chicago”

The Bears are where we thought they were.

Despite a suggestion that the Bears have been dangling the possibility of building a new stadium in Chicago, the team has issued a clear statement closing the door on remaining in the city where they have played for more than 100 years.

“The Chicago Bears have exhausted every opportunity to stay in Chicago, which was our initial goal,” the team said in a statement issued on Thursday, via the Associated Press. “There is not a viable site in the city. As a result, the only sites under consideration are in Arlington Heights and Hammond.”

The new statement is stronger than the statement the team issued on Wednesday to the Chicago Tribune: “The team has been clear with the city of Chicago and state leaders there are only two viable stadium locations under consideration, Arlington Heights and Hammond, and a decision is expected between the two later this spring or early summer.”

Indiana is ready to roll. Illinois is working on a package that would help the Bears build a new stadium on property the team owns in Arlington Heights. And the Bears seem to be very intent on building in one of those two locations, and nowhere else.