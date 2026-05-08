Bears sign four draft picks, 13 undrafted free agents

The Bears have started the process of signing their 2026 draft class.

The team announced the signing of four draft picks as their rookie minicamp got underway on Friday. They also signed 13 undrafted free agents.

Wide receiver Zavion Thomas was the highest selection to sign his four-year rookie deal. The third-round pick had 41 catches for 488 yards and four touchdowns at LSU last season.

Chicago also signed fourth-round defensive back Malik Muhammad, fifth-round linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, and sixth-round defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg.

The undrafted free agent signings are Wyoming offensive lineman Caden Barnett, Kennesaw State running back Coleman Bennett, Tulane defensive back KC Eziomume, Georgia long snapper Beau Gardner, Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly, Utah offensive lineman Jaren Kump, Iowa tight end Hayden Large, Wake Forest defensive lineman Jayden Loving, Louisville quarterback Miller Moss, Auburn offensive lineman Mason Murphy, San Diego State kicker Gabriel Plascencia, Oregon State defensive back Skyler Thomas, and Florida State wide receiver Squirrel White.