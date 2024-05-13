Bears sign Freddie Swain, Tommy Sweeney and four others

Six players earned jobs with the Bears during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Freddie Swain, tight end Tommy Sweeney, wide receiver John Jackson, cornerback Leon Jones, defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory, and linebacker Paul Moala. All six players took part in the minicamp as tryout players.

Swain spent last season on the Dolphins practice squad and had 38 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 33 games for the Seahawks in 2020 and 2021. Sweeney played in 24 games for the Bills between 2019 and 2022, but sat out last season after collapsing during a training camp practice while with the Giants.

Jackson played with Bears first-round pick Caleb Williams at USC in 2022 and went undrafted along with the other three players last month.