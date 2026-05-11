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Bears sign LB Jon Rhattigan, two others

  
Published May 11, 2026 04:23 PM

The Bears confirmed their signing of wide receiver Scotty Miller on Monday and they also announced three other new additions to the roster.

Linebacker Jon Rhattigan is the most experienced member of that group. He joined Miller as a veteran tryout player at the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Rhattigan had six tackles on special teams in 12 games for the Raiders last season. He also played in one game for the Steelers and was a regular in the kicking game for the Panthers in 2024. He spent his first three seasons with the Seahawks and has 50 career tackles.

Wide receiver Kyron Hudson and linebacker Wayne Matthews also signed with the team. Both players went undrafted last month.

The only corresponding move saw the Bears place wide receiver Squirrel White on the reserve/retired list. White had signed with the team as an undrafted free agent ahead of the minicamp.