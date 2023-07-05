Bears stadium critic launches recall effort for Arlington Heights politicians

When it comes to stadium financing, there’s a disconnect between the will of the people and the will of the people whom the people will elect.

For any proposal regarding taxpayer funding of a sports venue that lands on a ballot, it will lose. It could be one of the only things that draws true bipartisan report. In contrast, the individuals elected to represent the people will allow their arms to be sufficiently twisted to cough up some of the contents of the public coffers.

In Arlington Heights, Illinois, the potential political push and pull regarding a potential Bears stadium has nothing to do with money — at least not money that would be used to build the stadium itself. Per Christopher Placek of the Chicago Daily Herald, Arlington Heights resident Tom Svoboda has submitted paperwork reflecting an intention to file recall petitions against Mayor Tom Hayes and Trustee Jim Bertucci for failing to properly consider the ramifications of having a football stadium in town.

The applicable ordinance requires Svoboda to secure signatures from 12 percent of the registered voters (roughly 6,500 people) in order to spark a recall election. The vote could happen as soon as November 2023.

Svoboda claims the town has failed to consider issues like traffic and practical infrastructure limitations. He also believes the Arlington Park grandstand has sufficient architectural, historic, and economic significance to prevent its demolition.

“If you’re going to change the town to that drastic effect, you do your research,” Svoboda said. “They haven’t done their research, and that’s the crime here. That’s why I’m bringing about the recall.”

Arlington Heights has eight total Trustees; Svoboda tarted Bertucci because he’s perceived to be a “leader” in the effort. Svoboda did not rule out targeting others.

The project currently is delayed by a tax assessment that the Bears deem to be excessive.