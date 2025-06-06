Bears take a look at which offensive linemen could factor into trick plays

When Ben Johnson was the offensive coordinator of the Lions, he wasn’t afraid to run trick plays that put the ball into the hands of the team’s offensive linemen and it looks like he’ll be bringing some of that unpredictability to the Bears.

Johnson closed out his first mandatory minicamp as the head coach of the Bears by having offensive linemen catch passes from the team’s quarterbacks. Johnson told reporters he was watching when right tackle Darnell Wright made a one-handed catch and said he thinks “we’ve got some toys to work with” come the fall.

“I let those guys know we only do this once a year, and it’s an evaluation,” Johnson said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ll circle back in training camp and in the season to see who we can trust to catch the ball or throw the ball. I think there’s a couple guys on the O-line that stood out.”

Even if the Bears don’t call the number of Wright or other linemen, the possibility that they could go that route will be something opposing defenses have to be prepared for and that should be a plus for Johnson as he tries to put together a winning offense in Chicago.