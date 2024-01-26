Bears to hire Kerry Joseph as quarterbacks coach

The Bears have added another offensive coach to Matt Eberflus’ staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is hiring Kerry Joseph as their new quarterbacks coach. He joins new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in making the move from Seattle to Chicago.

Joseph joined the Seahawks in 2020 as an offensive assistant and spent a year as an assistant wide receivers coach before becoming their assistant quarterbacks coach. He also played safety for the Seahawks before moving to the CFL as a quarterback and was the league’s Most Oustanding Player for the 2007 season.

Waldron and Joseph helped to revive Geno Smith during their time in Seattle. They’ll either be trying to boost Justin Fields or break in a rookie quarterback during their first season with the Bears.