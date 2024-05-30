Bears’ training camp will be featured on Hard Knocks

Hard Knocks is heading to Chicago this summer.

The Bears will be this year’s team on Hard Knocks, which will air on Tuesday nights on HBO beginning on August 6, the NFL announced today.

The three teams that could be forced by the NFL to do Hard Knocks were the Bears, Broncos and Saints, because those three teams don’t have first-year head coaches, haven’t been to the playoffs in the last two years, and haven’t been on Hard Knocks in the last 10 years.

Ultimately the NFL went with the Bears, surely in large part because of the presence of quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Bears and the NFL hope Williams is a star for years to come, and this can be an early opportunity for fans to get to know him.

This year there will also be an offseason Hard Knocks that focuses on the Giants and airs in July. An in-season Hard Knocks will focus on all four teams from one division.