Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Bears’ training camp will be featured on Hard Knocks

  
Published May 30, 2024 05:00 PM

Hard Knocks is heading to Chicago this summer.

The Bears will be this year’s team on Hard Knocks, which will air on Tuesday nights on HBO beginning on August 6, the NFL announced today.

The three teams that could be forced by the NFL to do Hard Knocks were the Bears, Broncos and Saints, because those three teams don’t have first-year head coaches, haven’t been to the playoffs in the last two years, and haven’t been on Hard Knocks in the last 10 years.

Ultimately the NFL went with the Bears, surely in large part because of the presence of quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Bears and the NFL hope Williams is a star for years to come, and this can be an early opportunity for fans to get to know him.

This year there will also be an offseason Hard Knocks that focuses on the Giants and airs in July. An in-season Hard Knocks will focus on all four teams from one division.