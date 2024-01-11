Bears, Vikings, Jaguars to host London games in 2024; Panthers will be in Munich

The NFL has announced the home teams for the league’s games in Europe during the 2024 season.

London will feature games involving the Bears, Vikings, and Jaguars while Munich will welcome the Panthers. Those teams will be the designated home teams for those games and their opponents will be announced at a future date.

The NFL will also announce who will take part in the league’s inaugural game in Sao Paolo, Brazil in the future.

The Bears and Vikings will play their games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium. It will be the 12th time that the Jaguars have played in London.

Munich’s game will take place at Allianz Arena. It will be the third straight year with a game in Germany.