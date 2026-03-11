Bears will sign OT Jedrick Wills to a one-year deal

Jedrick Wills is back.

The 2020 first-round pick, who last played in 2024, will sign a one-year deal with the Bears, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wills played five years with the Browns, appearing in 58 regular-season games with 57 starts. As of last summer, Wills planned to get completely back to full health before resuming his NFL career.

He now will.

Terms of the one-year deal were not reported. Presumably, it’s for a reasonable amount. The goal at this point will be for Wills to re-establish him before getting a more valuable deal, ideally, in 2027.