Hendrickson could be a 'better outcome' for Ravens
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Bears will sign OT Jedrick Wills to a one-year deal

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:44 PM

Jedrick Wills is back.

The 2020 first-round pick, who last played in 2024, will sign a one-year deal with the Bears, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wills played five years with the Browns, appearing in 58 regular-season games with 57 starts. As of last summer, Wills planned to get completely back to full health before resuming his NFL career.

He now will.

Terms of the one-year deal were not reported. Presumably, it’s for a reasonable amount. The goal at this point will be for Wills to re-establish him before getting a more valuable deal, ideally, in 2027.