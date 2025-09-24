Ben Johnson: I thought the world of “phenomenal player” Ashton Jeanty in the draft

Bears head coach Ben Johnson says his defense is preparing to face a big-time talent in Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

Johnson said today that before the 2025 NFL draft, the Bears, who had the 10th overall pick, were very high on Jeanty. The Raiders ended up taking Jeanty with the sixth pick, so the Bears didn’t get a chance at him.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Johnson said of Jeanty. “I thought the world of him. He’s a hard guy to bring down, compact yet powerful. You better have low pad level when you’re looking to tackle this guy or else he’s going to lower his shoulder and run you over. He’s got that mentality, he brought it with him from college. You see it in the first three games of the season so far. He’s fearless, he sees a little bit of air, he steps on the gas, and he plays violently. So he’s a guy we’re certainly aware of and we’ve got to do the best we can to bottle him up.”

Jeanty’s production so far this season hasn’t matched those accolades. He has just 144 rushing yards on 47 carries, and only three receiving yards on five catches. But Johnson believes the talent is there, and it’s only a matter of time before Jeanty breaks out. Hopefully not against the Bears on Sunday.