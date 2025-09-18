 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
nbc_pft_dolphins_tyreek_hill_250918.jpg
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill
nbc_pft_chiefsgiants_250918.jpg
Chiefs-Giants could set team expectations for year

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ben Johnson: Lions played harder than us, that’s a reflection on me and the players

  
Published September 18, 2025 10:10 AM

Bears head coach Ben Johnson wants to see his players work harder.

In addition to saying that the Bears’ practice habits aren’t good enough, Johnson also said that from watching the tape of Sunday’s loss to the Lions, he didn’t think the Bears were putting in the same level of effort as the Lions.

“There were things all over the tape, in all three phases, that we’re looking to clean up,” Johnson said. “I thought as a whole that that team, they played a little bit harder than us. That’s a reflection of me as a coach, that’s a reflection of our coaching staff and it’s a reflection of our players too. When you play a good team like that on the road, you’ve got to be all-out every single snap and that just was not the case. Specifically, it was everybody.”

It may have been everybody, but it’s ultimately Johnson’s job to make sure that his players are playing hard enough and practicing hard enough. Johnson was very well-regarded as an offensive coordinator, but two games into his head-coaching career, Johnson looks like he still leaves a lot to be desired from the standpoint of a head coach’s job of leading a team.

Johnson has been very candid about his team’s shortcomings in the first two weeks of the season, as well as his own shortcomings, but he needs to show some evidence that those shortcomings are being corrected.