Ben Johnson says change of scenery was good for Jake Moody

When the 49ers cut kicker Jake Moody last month, they said he had lost his confidence after several missed kicks. Now with the Bears, Moody showed no lack of confidence on Monday night, going 4-for-5 on field goals and hitting the game-winner as time expired.

Bears coach Ben Johnson said after the game that since signing with the Bears’ practice squad, Moody has shown what kind of player he is, and that the Bears were very confident that Moody would get his groove back in a new environment.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen him in practice now for a number of weeks and we know what he’s capable of. He’s made big kicks in big games over the course of his career so far. None of that was surprising. I think that’s who he is and I think that change of scenery was good for him.”

Moody may not be the Bears’ kicker for long, as he was viewed only as a temporary fill-in for the injured Cairo Santos. But gaining confidence with a big game-winning kick on Monday night may revitalize Moody’s career, somewhere.