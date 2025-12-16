 Skip navigation
Bengals acquire receiver/returner Ke’Shawn Williams on waivers from Steelers

  
Published December 16, 2025 05:20 PM

The Bengals are adding a kick returner to the active roster for the final three games of the season.

Ke’Shawn Williams, who was waived by the Steelers yesterday, was claimed off waivers by the Bengals today.

An undrafted rookie out of Indiana, Williams played in eight games for the Steelers this season and has 18 kickoff returns for 425 yards and 11 punt returns for 112 yards.

Williams is also a wide receiver who played sparingly on offense for the Steelers and did not catch any passes.