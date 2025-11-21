Bengals activate TE Mike Gesicki from IR, place CB Cam Taylor-Britt on IR

The Bengals will list tight end Mike Gesicki as questionable to play on Sunday, but it appears he will return to the lineup.

The team activated Gesicki from injured reserve on Friday.

Gesicki, who went on injured reserve on Oct. 15 with a pectoral injury, was designated for return and cleared to practice on Wednesday.

He has not caught a pass since the Oct. 5 loss to the Lions and has only eight catches for 61 yards.

The Bengals also announced they signed defensive end Isaiah Foskey to the active roster from the practice squad. Foskey, a third-year player, signed to Cincinnati’s practice squad on Sept. 9.

The Bengals elevated him from the practice squad to the active roster for two games.

In a corresponding move, the Bengals placed cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve. Taylor-Britt, a fourth-year player, injured a foot in Cincinnati’s Week 11 game at Pittsburgh.