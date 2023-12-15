Bengals add Drew Sample, Jackson Carman to injury report

The Bengals have added two players to their injury report as they prepare to play the Vikings on Saturday.

Cincinnati tight end Drew Sample (illness) and offensive lineman Jackson Carman (illness) have both been declared questionable for the contest.

While Carman has appeared in just one game this season, Sample has been on the field for 40 percent of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps and 44 percent of special teams snaps. He’s caught 14 passes for 97 yards with two touchdowns.

Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie is also questionable with an oblique injury.