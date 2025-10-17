 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Bengals DC Al Golden hopes CB Cam Taylor-Britt can “turn the page” after benching

  
Published October 17, 2025 06:07 PM

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was inactive for the Bengals in Thursday night’s win over the Steelers, which was the latest sign of how far he’s fallen out of the team’s plans.

Taylor-Britt started 38 of his 39 games with the team before this season and played a major role in the first two weeks this year before a hamstring injury kept him out of Week 3. He played 27 snaps in his first two games back and had a rough outing against the Packers in Week 6 before being scratched on Thursday.

On Friday, defensive coordinator Al Golden said he hopes that Taylor-Britt uses this as a moment to get himself back on track.

“I would love nothing more [than] for him to respond and go on a great run here,” Golden said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I enjoy being around Cam. I really want the best for him, and I really hope that he has an opportunity here to really turn the page and come out of this thing really, really good here over the next half of the season.”

D.J. Turner and Dax Hill started at corner against the Steelers. Turner had an interception of Aaron Rodgers in the 33-31 victory.