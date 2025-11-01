Bengals’ defense has gone from bad to abysmal

Last year, the Bengals’ defense was bad enough to get coordinator Lou Anarumo fired. This year, the Bengals’ defense is making last year’s version look like the 1985 Bears.

As the Bengals prepared to host the 2025 Bears on Sunday, Cincinnati’s defense is the worst in the NFL. In both key categories: Yards allowed per game (407.9) and points allowed per game (31.6).

Via NBC Sports research, the Bengals have surrendered 500 or more yards twice this season. The NFL’s other 31 teams have done it twice, too. Collectively.

The 2024 Bengals, who just missed the playoffs at 9-8, were 25th in total defense. The Bengals, after starting 2-0, are now 3-5.