 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals’ defense has gone from bad to abysmal

  
Published November 1, 2025 03:49 PM

Last year, the Bengals’ defense was bad enough to get coordinator Lou Anarumo fired. This year, the Bengals’ defense is making last year’s version look like the 1985 Bears.

As the Bengals prepared to host the 2025 Bears on Sunday, Cincinnati’s defense is the worst in the NFL. In both key categories: Yards allowed per game (407.9) and points allowed per game (31.6).

Via NBC Sports research, the Bengals have surrendered 500 or more yards twice this season. The NFL’s other 31 teams have done it twice, too. Collectively.

The 2024 Bengals, who just missed the playoffs at 9-8, were 25th in total defense. The Bengals, after starting 2-0, are now 3-5.