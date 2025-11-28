Bengals fail to take advantage of Lamar Jackson’s fumble

The Bengals defense not only stopped the Ravens, but they set up the offense 2 yards from the end zone.

Joseph Ossai had a strip-sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and defensive end Cedric Johnson caught the ball and ran it back 3 yards to the Baltimore 2 before Jackson tackled him.

The Ravens defense had a goal-line stand, though, to keep the lead, 7-3.

Joe Burrow threw incomplete three times, and Samaje Perine was stopped for no gain on second down.

The Bengals turned it over on downs at the 2.