Bengals feel “big jolt of energy” from Dexter Lawrence trade

The Bengals had some extra pep in their step when they reported for the start of the team’s offseason program on Monday.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence joined the team in a trade with the Giants over the weekend and center Ted Karras called Lawrence’s arrival “a big jolt of energy” to kick off the team’s preparations for the 2026 season. Other players and head coach Zac Taylor echoed Karras’s feelings about how the trade has energized the team with Taylor adding that Lawrence’s presence “elevates everybody.”

Taylor also said that elevation means “we’ve got to go win” and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. also realized the change in expectations that came with the deal.

“There’s a ton of urgency,” Brown said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “They are very committed to getting it done. They understand the windows of some of our top players in their primes. I think the agenda is understood. It’s on us now as players to handle business.”

The Bengals paid a high price to get Lawrence by sending the 10th pick to the Giants and signing him to an extension, but missing the playoffs for three straight seasons increased the need to make a run this year and Lawrence will be central to everything that unfolds in Cincinnati this season.