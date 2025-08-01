 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals finalize Paycor Stadium lease agreement with Hamilton County

  
Published August 1, 2025 05:05 PM

The Bengals’ new lease for Paycor Stadium is officially in place.

The team announced that they have finalized their agreement with Hamilton County on Friday. The agreement runs through 2036 with 10 additional option years and calls for $470 million in funding for renovations to the stadium.

“We are glad to finalize this new lease agreement and solidify the future of the Bengals in Cincinnati for many years to come,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “We love Cincinnati and are proud to call this town home. The Bengals sincerely thank Hamilton County and this wonderful community. We look forward to exciting football seasons ahead.”

The agreement calls for the Bengals to provide $120 million toward the renovations of the stadium.