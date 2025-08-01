Bengals finalize Paycor Stadium lease agreement with Hamilton County

The Bengals’ new lease for Paycor Stadium is officially in place.

The team announced that they have finalized their agreement with Hamilton County on Friday. The agreement runs through 2036 with 10 additional option years and calls for $470 million in funding for renovations to the stadium.

“We are glad to finalize this new lease agreement and solidify the future of the Bengals in Cincinnati for many years to come,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “We love Cincinnati and are proud to call this town home. The Bengals sincerely thank Hamilton County and this wonderful community. We look forward to exciting football seasons ahead.”

The agreement calls for the Bengals to provide $120 million toward the renovations of the stadium.