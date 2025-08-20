 Skip navigation
Bengals OL Cordell Volson likely out for the season with shoulder injury

  
Published August 20, 2025 01:58 PM

The Bengals visited with free agent guard Dalton Risner this week and an injury to a member of their offensive line is likely related to their interest in adding to their depth.

Cordell Volson did not play in the team’s second preseason game and head coach Zac Taylor said at a Wednesday press conference that Volson will likely miss the entire season due to a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

Volson is currently listed as the backup behind third-round pick Dylan Fairchild at left guard, but started 15 games last season at the position and has started 48 games in Cincinnati over the last three years.

Taylor did not comment on Risner’s visit or the likelihood that the Bengals will be bringing him in to bolster the interior of their line.