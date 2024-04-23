 Skip navigation
Bengals re-sign Jake Browning to two-year deal

  
Published April 23, 2024 10:16 AM

Cincinnati has locked up one of its key players for the next two seasons.

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that they’ve re-signed exclusive rights free agent quarterback Jake Browning to a two-year deal.

Browning, 28, has been with the Bengals since 2021 after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2019. He did not play in a regular-season game until last season, when he filled in for an injured Joe Burrow.

In nine games with seven starts, Browning performed admirably while filling in for Burrow. he completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 127 yards with three TDs.

The Bengals went 4-3 with Browning as a starter in 2023.

Additionally, Cincinnati announced the signing of quarterback Logan Woodside. The former seventh-round pick spent last year with the Falcons after they picked him up late in the 2022 season.