 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals restructure Joe Burrow’s contract for cap space

  
Published June 9, 2026 03:25 PM

The Bengals have made a procedural move to gain some more cap space.

According to a joint report from ESPN and NFL Network, Cincinnati has restructured quarterback Joe Burrow’s contract.

The move will create $10 million in cap space for the club.

As noted by Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, the Bengals did this to help pay for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was acquired earlier this offseason. Cincinnati thought it could do what it wanted without restructuring Burrow’s deal, but the Lawrence deal made the Bengals want to free up some breathing room.

Burrow, who turns 30 in December, is currently under contract with the Bengals through 2029.

Playing eight games last year, Burrow completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,809 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.