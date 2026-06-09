Bengals restructure Joe Burrow’s contract for cap space

The Bengals have made a procedural move to gain some more cap space.

According to a joint report from ESPN and NFL Network, Cincinnati has restructured quarterback Joe Burrow’s contract.

The move will create $10 million in cap space for the club.

As noted by Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, the Bengals did this to help pay for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was acquired earlier this offseason. Cincinnati thought it could do what it wanted without restructuring Burrow’s deal, but the Lawrence deal made the Bengals want to free up some breathing room.

Burrow, who turns 30 in December, is currently under contract with the Bengals through 2029.

Playing eight games last year, Burrow completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,809 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.