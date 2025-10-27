 Skip navigation
Bengals say Joe Flacco is day-to-day with a shoulder injury

  
Published October 27, 2025 03:19 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco did not miss any snaps after briefly going into the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but it looks like he will be on the team’s injury report this week.

Head coach Zac Taylor said at a Monday press conference that Flacco is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. Flacco left the field after being sacked by Jets edge rusher Will McDonald, but returned for the final offensive possession of the game and said he was feeling well after the game.

“I had something happen, wasn’t feeling 100 percent,” Flacco said, via a transcript from the team. “Just trying to make sure something was right. . . . Landed a little awkward. I feel good right now.”

Jake Browning started three games before the Bengals traded for Flacco and was warming up before Flacco returned to the field on Sunday. He would be in line to start against the Bears if Flacco isn’t good to go in Week 9.