Bengals share video of Joe Burrow on practice field

  
Published May 6, 2024 02:19 PM

Bengals fans got a welcome sight on Monday afternoon.

The team shared a video on X that showed quarterback Joe Burrow wearing a jersey and shorts while carrying his cleats as he made his way onto the team’s practice field. Another video showed Burrow throwing a football with the cleats on.

The Bengals are in the second phase of their offseason program, which allows for individual and group drills but not full team work.

It’s not clear how much work Burrow will be doing, but having him on the field after he missed the final couple of months of the 2023 season with a right wrist injury is a big step in the right direction for the offense in Cincinnati.

Burrow’s dealt with a variety of other injuries that include a calf injury last summer, so the focus will now shift to keeping him healthy through the offseason and into the regular season.