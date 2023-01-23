 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals should give Joe Burrow a contract tied to cap percentage

  
Published January 23, 2023 09:12 AM
nbc_pft_cindefbills_230123
January 23, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how Joe Burrow morphs into a special player with the game on the line and how his confidence uplifted other players to take down the Bills.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows it. Within the NFL, it’s frowned upon .

It could be time for the Bengals to turn that frown upside down.

Quarterback Joe Burrow deserves to be the highest-paid player in football. He won’t push for that, however. It’s not his way, not his style. He won’t want to tie the team’s hands when it comes to operating under a fairly firm salary cap.

So how can the Bengals make him truly happy, without creating a cap mess for themselves? They can be the first NFL team to give a player a contract tied to the ongoing growth of the salary cap.

It’s not dollars for Burrow. It’s points. His compensation, for each year of the deal, would be determined by a set percentage of the cap. Then, he’d get that amount every season.

Will the dollars be significant? Yes. But when it’s couched in terms of the total cap, it won’t seem quite as obscene as it currently does when discussing big-money deals.

For the Bengals, who have always had a contrarian streak and who have recently been screwed in multiple ways in the aftermath of the cancellation of their Week 17 game against the Bills, it’s a great opportunity to stick a finger in the eye of the establishment.

Make no mistake about it. The league doesn’t want teams to tie compensation to cap percentage. The Management Council typically keeps everyone in line regarding such joint strategies that amount to collusion, but that can never be proven as such.

Far more importantly, this is the best strategy for fairly compensating the most important player in team history -- and for getting him to commit to (for example) a 10-year deal that won’t become obsolete with the passage of time, the inevitable growth of the cap, and the inevitable increase in the quarterback market.