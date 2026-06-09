Bengals sign second-rounder Cashius Howell

The Bengals have signed all of their 2026 draft picks.

Defensive end Cashius Howell was the last member of the class to put pen to paper and the team announced their agreement with the second-round pick on Tuesday. Howell signed a four-year deal with the team.

The Bengals made Howell the 41st overall pick after he recorded 11.5 sacks at Texas A&M last season. Howell also had 9.5 sacks for Bowling Green during the 2023 season and he transferred to play for the Aggies for his final two years in college.

Howell was one of many defensive additions that the Bengals made this offseason and they’ll be hoping his pass rushing abilities helps fill the void that opened when Trey Hendrickson left as a free agent in March.