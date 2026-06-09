 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals sign second-rounder Cashius Howell

  
Published June 9, 2026 03:33 PM

The Bengals have signed all of their 2026 draft picks.

Defensive end Cashius Howell was the last member of the class to put pen to paper and the team announced their agreement with the second-round pick on Tuesday. Howell signed a four-year deal with the team.

The Bengals made Howell the 41st overall pick after he recorded 11.5 sacks at Texas A&M last season. Howell also had 9.5 sacks for Bowling Green during the 2023 season and he transferred to play for the Aggies for his final two years in college.

Howell was one of many defensive additions that the Bengals made this offseason and they’ll be hoping his pass rushing abilities helps fill the void that opened when Trey Hendrickson left as a free agent in March.