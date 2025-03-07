Bengals sign TE Tanner Hudson to one-year deal

The Bengals are keeping one of their role players on offense.

Cincinnati announced on Friday that the club has signed tight end Tanner Hudson to a one-year deal.

Hudson joined the Bengals late in the 2022 season on their practice squad. He then stuck with the club over the last two seasons, first catching 39 passes for 352 yards with a touchdown in 2023. Last season, he made 19 receptions for 154 yards with a TD.

In 56 career games for the Buccaneers, 49ers, Giants, and Bengals, Hudson’s caught 73 passes for 705 yards with two TDs.