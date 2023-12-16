Bengals stun Vikings with 27-24 overtime victory

For the Eagles, the “Brotherly Shove” works nearly every time.

For everyone else, the “Tush Push” should probably be thrown out of the playbook.

That was on full display in overtime of the matchup between the Vikings and Bengals on Saturday afternoon, as a pair of failed Nick Mullens attempts allowed Cincinnati to complete its comeback and win 27-24.

Minnesota had third-and-1 on the Cincinnati 42-yard line when 5-foot-8, 181-pound receiver Brandon Powell lined up behind Mullens to push him across the line to gain. But the combination wasn’t able to get the yard, making it fourth-and-inches.

The Vikings ran the exact same play on fourth down and failed — with Mullens even losing some ground.

So, the Bengals took over on downs and took advantage of their extra chance to win the game. On third-and-9 from the Cincinnati 43, quarterback Jake Browning hit Tyler Boyd deep down the middle for a 44-yard gain all the way to the Minnesota 13.

A few plays later, kicker Evan McPherson sent a 29-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Bengals a key victory.

Cincinnati had scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Tee Higgins caught a 13-yard score at the beginning of the quarter to pull Cincinnati within seven points. Then Joe Mixon had a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17-17.

While Vikings receiver Jordan Addison gave the Vikings a 24-17 lead with his 1-yard TD with 3:48 on the clock, Higgins made one of the catches of the year with 39 seconds remaining to tie the game again. The fourth-year receiver went up to catch a pass deep down the right sideline, pivoted, and extended the ball over the goal line for the score.

The Bengals won the toss in overtime but had to punt. That’s when Minnesota’s ill-fated sneak attempts happened to help give Cincinnati the win.

Browning finished 29-of-42 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Ja’Marr Chase — who exited the game with a right shoulder injury — caught four passes for 64 yards. Higgins had four catches for 61 yards with two TDs.

On the other side, Mullens was 26-of-33 for 303 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The picks occurred on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

Ty Chandler took 23 carries for 132 yards. Addison led with six catches for 111 yards with two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 84 yards.

Now at 8-6, the Bengals at least temporarily take over the No. 6 seed in the AFC. They will be on the road to face the Steelers next Saturday afternoon.

The 7-7 Vikings are still at No. 6 in the NFC. Minnesota will host Detroit for the first matchup between the two teams this season in Week 16.