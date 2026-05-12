 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adrianpetersonv4_360512.jpg
Peterson to be inducted into Vikings’ ROH
nbc_pft_chrisboswellv4_260512.jpg
Steelers extend Boswell with historic deal
nbc_pft_craigmorton_260512.jpg
Remembering former NFL quarterback Craig Morton

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adrianpetersonv4_360512.jpg
Peterson to be inducted into Vikings’ ROH
nbc_pft_chrisboswellv4_260512.jpg
Steelers extend Boswell with historic deal
nbc_pft_craigmorton_260512.jpg
Remembering former NFL quarterback Craig Morton

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals waiting to learn if they’ll play a primetime game in Baltimore for fifth straight season

  
Published May 12, 2026 02:30 PM

The Bengals know they will be playing in Baltimore at some point during the 2026 season, but the timing of that game will be of some interest.

When the schedule is released on Thursday, head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the Bengals will learn whether their annual road game against the Ravens will be played in primetime for the fifth year in a row. Taylor was asked if he’d be surprised to see things go that way during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think I would be surprised, but prepared for it, if that’s what they choose to do to us for the fifth straight year,” Taylor said.

The Bengals lost their first three night games in Baltimore, but they snapped that streak with a win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving in 2025. This year’s matchup will look different from that one in one significant way as Jesse Minter is now coaching the Ravens. We’ll find out if the setting is also different in a couple of days.