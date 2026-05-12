Bengals waiting to learn if they’ll play a primetime game in Baltimore for fifth straight season

The Bengals know they will be playing in Baltimore at some point during the 2026 season, but the timing of that game will be of some interest.

When the schedule is released on Thursday, head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the Bengals will learn whether their annual road game against the Ravens will be played in primetime for the fifth year in a row. Taylor was asked if he’d be surprised to see things go that way during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think I would be surprised, but prepared for it, if that’s what they choose to do to us for the fifth straight year,” Taylor said.

The Bengals lost their first three night games in Baltimore, but they snapped that streak with a win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving in 2025. This year’s matchup will look different from that one in one significant way as Jesse Minter is now coaching the Ravens. We’ll find out if the setting is also different in a couple of days.

