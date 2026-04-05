Betting odds point to Cardinals or Jets drafting Ty Simpson late in the first round

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is generally recognized as the second-best quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft, behind only Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who’s set to go to the Raiders first overall. So where will Simpson go?

If the betting odds are to be believed, the Cardinals or Jets will trade into the late first round to take Simpson.

The Cardinals are +125 favorites to land Simpson, with the Jets just behind them at +145.

But no one expects the Jets or Cardinals, who have the second and third overall picks, to take Simpson with their own first-round picks. Instead, Simpson’s odds project him to go somewhere in the last eight picks of the draft: His over/under and first-round odds suggest he’ll be between the 25th and 32nd picks.

That would mean the Cardinals or Jets trading up from their own first-round picks, No. 33 and No. 34 overall, to move into the late first round and take Simpson. That’s what the Giants did last year when they traded up from the 34th overall pick to the 25th overall pick to draft quarterback Jaxson Dart. That required the Giants to give up third-round picks both last year and this year in the deal, and that’s probably the kind of trade the Cardinals or Jets would be looking to make.

If the Cardinals or Jets don’t draft Simpson, the team with the next-best odds to take him is the Rams at +425, followed by the Browns at +650 and Steelers at +800.