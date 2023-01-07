 Skip navigation
Betting odds point to Chargers, Buccaneers and Giants resting starters on Sunday

  
NFL teams are usually cagey about their plans for any game, and when it comes to the decision to rest starters in the final game of the regular season, that’s particularly true. But the people who are putting money on their predictions think the Chargers, Buccaneers and Giants will rest their starters on Sunday.

The Chargers are three-point underdogs at Denver on Sunday, in a game they would certainly be favored to win if they were trying to win.

The Buccaneers are four-point underdogs at Atlanta, another game that they would be favored to win if they were trying to win.

The Giants are 14-point underdogs at Philadelphia, and although the Eagles would be favorites regardless, they wouldn’t be two-touchdown favorites if the oddsmakers thought the Giants were playing to win.

The Buccaneers will be the NFC No. 4 seed in the playoffs whether they win or lose on Sunday, and the Giants will be the NFC No. 6 seed win or lose, so those two teams have nothing at all to play for. The Chargers can currently be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, but by the time they play in the late afternoon on Sunday, they’ll be locked into the No. 5 seed if the Ravens have lost to the Bengals in the early afternoon.

Whether and to what extend the Chargers’, Buccaneers’ and Giants’ top players play we won’t find out for sure until Sunday, but the oddsmakers project that they won’t play much. And the oddsmakers are usually right.