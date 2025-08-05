Bettors have little faith in the Saints

The Aints are back.

More accurately, the betting public thinks they will be.

The Browns and the Saints have equal odds — +400 — to have the fewest wins in 2025. But the Saints are drawing the bulk of the action.

Via DraftKings, the Saints have drawn 46 percent of the bets and 52 percent of the handle. The Browns, in contrast, have 12 percent of the bets and 13 percent of the handle.

The Giants, at 6-1, has 11 percent of the bets and 12 percent of the handle.

The Saints haven’t had an awful season since 2005, when they finished 3-13 in the Katrina year. From 1970 through 1980, they had five seasons with three wins or fewer — and four with two wins or fewer.

In contrast, former Saints coach Sean Payton believes he has a potential Super Bowl team in Denver. Which won’t make Saints fans feel any better about their current predicament.