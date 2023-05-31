 Skip navigation
Bettors love Lions +6.5 at Chiefs in 2023 opener

  
Published May 31, 2023 06:33 AM

We’re still more than three months away from the start of the 2023 NFL season, but the opening night game is attracting plenty of interest.

Chiefs-Lions has been the most-bet single game since the 2023 NFL schedule came out, according to BetMGM. Lions +6.5 is the single most popular bet, both in terms of the number of individual bets placed and in the total amount of money bet. And the game going over 53.5 total points scored is the most popular over bet.

The Lions have become a popular team with the public over the last several months, thanks to their hot finish to the 2022 season, in which they won eight of their last 10 games. The NFL put them in the marquee Week One Thursday night game at Kansas City and in four other prime time games, signaling that the league believes plenty of fans want to see the Lions.

And plenty of fans are betting on the Lions as well. The Chiefs are the defending champs and the Super Bowl favorites again this season, but bettors are showing confidence that the Lions can go to Kansas City and at least play a competitive game against the best team in the league.