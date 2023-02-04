 Skip navigation
Bidding for jar of sand from Tom Brady retirement location approaches six figures

  
Published February 4, 2023 06:21 AM
Following Tom Brady's retirement announcement, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the timing of the decision and discuss the future Hall of Famer's lasting impact on the NFL.

There’s a sucker born every minute. And some of them end up with more than enough money to waste on stupid stuff.

Case in point, someone has bid $99,800 for a jar of sand from the spot where Tom Brady shot his completely impromptu, totally unplanned, and absolutely spontaneous retirement video on Wednesday morning.

I don’t know nearly enough about eBay to know whether this whole jar-of-sand thing is being staged. My personal bullshit detector is beeping, however. I currently wonder whether it’s all fugazi, possibly a product of Brady’s ultra-creative social-media team.

Could it be part of a plan to keep him firmly in the conversation, on the same weekend that the vanity film he produced has debuted in theaters?

Again, I don’t know if it’s all contrived. I’m just suspicious, because it seems too weird to be true.

And I also think that, if it was the product of a creative mind that hopes to keep the national focus on All Things Tommy, it was freakin’ brilliant.