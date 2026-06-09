Big Dom debunks social-media theory regarding A.J. Brown’s exit from Philly

Plenty of crazy theories end up on social media. Not many of them make it into the mainstream consciousness.

A crazy theory regarding the reason for the A.J. Brown trade out of Philly went mainstream on Tuesday, when Mike Garafolo of NFL Network made general reference to it, before explaining that the team disputes it.

Specifically, Eagles senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer/gameday coaching operations exec Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro debunked it.

“Let me also hit the other elephant now,” Garafolo said. “This talk of what’s happening, and why the trade happened, A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, and you’ve seen it probably on social media. I talked to Big Dom about this, OK? And Big Dom knows what’s happening in that entire building, and he was adamant that that is not true. There is no truth to that. Haason Reddick is no longer an Eagle, because Haason Reddick wanted a huge payday. And A.J. Brown is no longer an Eagle for reasons that have nothing to do with what’s circulating online. He could not have been more adamant. That story is complete and utter, bupkis.”

So what’s circulating online? We asked Garafolo, and he passed along the link to it. It attempts to explain the reasons for Brown’s eventual disenchantment with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On Monday, coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether the relationship between Brown and Hurts “was ever a problem in managing the team and impacted on the field?”

Here’s Sirianni’s full response, from the transcript circulated by the team:

“Relationships are so, so important. I think sometimes that can get misconstrued that everyone has to be best friends and that’s just not the case. There’s a lot of guys on a football team. There’s a lot of different personalities. What has to be understood is that everybody has a common goal. What also has to be understood is that everybody has a common goal that they need each other to accomplish. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we all want to win. Yeah, we all want to be All Pro. Yeah, we all want to our second, third contract,’ but you also, in that, need others to help you accomplish those things. There’s no other sport, in my opinion, out there that’s more obvious than in football.

“Again, yeah, you strive to get to know each other. When we talk about coming together as a football team, how do you do that? Well, there’s no shortcut in the time that you spend with each other getting to know each other, what makes each other tick, why they do it, what they like to do, whatever it may be, you get that through shared hardships. Only part of that is like, ‘Hey, a little time —' But then part of it is you get that togetherness through shared hardships going through tough times together. Then the other part of that is you get that togetherness from trust that’s built from consistently doing what you’re supposed to do on a daily basis. ‘Man, I just trust that guy that he’s going to do the right things at all times.’

“Relationships, togetherness sometimes look in the sense, at times, of, ‘Man, Landon [Dickerson] was in Jordan [Mailata’s] wedding.’ Sometimes it looks like that. And then sometimes it’s just, ‘Hey, this shared mission of the team.’ I think it can look a lot of different ways, but it is so important that we all understand that we have a shared mission and that we need each other to get to where we want to go. We need each other. Not in this sport can we do it alone.

“If you want to do it alone, you’ve got to pick another sport. But I say to them, sometimes I feel bad because I love the sport of tennis, but I’m like, ‘Hey, this ain’t tennis and none of you are built to play tennis. A lot of you guys aren’t built-- [kicker] Jake Elliott was built to play tennis, but a lot of you guys weren’t built to play tennis, so you can’t switch, so you need each other to get to where you want to go.’”

The response wasn’t responsive to the question asked. It’s up to the reader to decide why the ensuing word salad didn’t focus on the specific inquiry that was posed to Sirianni.

Whatever the reason, something happened between Brown and Hurts. When Brown arrived four years ago, they were close. Working together as receiver and quarterback in a shared effort to win as many games as possible should make them closer, not distant.

Especially since they went to two Super Bowls and won one during their time together.