Bijan Robinson not practicing due to ankle injury

  
Published May 14, 2024 01:11 PM

The Falcons started the organized team activity phase of their offseason work this week, but one key offensive player is not taking part in the workouts.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Tuesday that running back Bijan Robinson is not practicing because of an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) and sixth-round running back Jase McClellan (foot) are also sitting out.

Morris said that he expects all of the players to be ready to go in time for the team’s mandatory minicamp. That is scheduled to run from June 10 to 12.

Robinson ran 214 times for 976 yards and caught 58 passes for 487 yards during his rookie season.