NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady’s podcast to call him, “the greatest”

  
Published February 6, 2023 02:35 PM
February 6, 2023 02:57 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on all the benefits of Tom Brady taking a year to mentally decompress before stepping into the broadcast booth with FOX in the fall of 2024.

Tom Brady had a star-studded guest list on his first podcast since announcing his retirement, including his longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast and praised Brady as the greatest ever to play the game.

“The greatest player, the greatest career, great great person, such an opportunity and honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point, but it’s the greatest one ever,” Belichick said. “Congratulations, Tom.”

Belichick drafted Brady in 2000 and the two of them were together for 20 years, winning six Super Bowls together. Brady left for Tampa Bay in free agency and won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.